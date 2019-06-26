Gunnar Nelson vs. Thiago Alves Announced for UFC on ESPN+ 18

The UFC has announced a welterweight bout for UFC on ESPN+ 18 scheduled for September 28, with Gunnar Nelson takes on Thiago Alves.

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1) has lost two of his last three bouts, with the first of the losses coming to Santiago Ponzinibbio in 2017 and the second loss coming at the hands of Leon Edwards in a split-decision loss in March. Nelson’s last victory was over Alex Oliveira at UFC 231 via submission, making it 13 total submission victories for Nelson. Nelson will have his work cut out for him with Thiago Alves, who has only been submitted four times in his MMA career.

Thiago Alves (23-14) is also coming off a loss, with his most recent defeat coming to Laureano Staropoli at 237 last month. Alves has lost three of his last four fights, falling to Curtis Millender and Alexey Kunchenko. Even his lone victory in his last four against Max Griffin was a controversial decision victory. A victory for the 35-year-old over Gunnar Nelson will affirm that Alves is still more than capable of competing at a high level.

UFC on ESPN+ 18 takes place from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark and will air exclusively on ESPN+. No other bouts have been announced for the card yet.

Who do you predict will win this welterweight bout? Gunnar Nelson or Thiago Alves?