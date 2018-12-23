UFC 232’s Alexander Gustafsson: I’m Not A Fan Of Jon Jones

Alexander Gustafsson won’t be asking for Jon Jones’ autograph anytime soon.

“The Mauler” will meet “Bones” a second time at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. The two will collide to determine the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Two-division title holder Daniel Cormier will vacate the 205-pound gold once Gustafsson vs. Jones II begins.

Gustafsson Not Fond Of Jones As A Person

Speaking to reporters during a scrum at the UFC Performance Institute, Gustafsson said Jones doesn’t leave a good impression on him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not a fan. We’re all role models here. We have to represent the sport good. I’m not a fan at all. But we’re not here to be friends. We’re here to compete.”

While Gustafsson may not be too fond of Jones outside of the Octagon, he does give “Bones” his due as a fighter:

“When I say he’s the best, I really believe he’s the best. That’s why this fight motivates me so much. This is the best fight – I’ve wanted this fight from the start.”

Gustafsson has fallen short twice in his bid to capture UFC gold. It won’t be long before we find out if the third time’s the charm. The co-main event of UFC 232 will feature a “super fight” between women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. Cyborg’s title will be on the line.

