Alexander Gustafsson Is Ready for a Jon Jones 2018 Return

Alexander Gustafsson was set to make his Octagon return at UFC 227 against Volkan Oezdemir until the injury bug infected both parties, knocking out Oezdemir first, followed by Gustafsson after Khalil Rountree, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith attempted to step in as short-notice replacements. Meanwhile, rumors have been running rampant that Jon Jones’s Octagon return might be as soon as UFC 230 in New York, with many specifically naming Gustafsson as a potential opponent for Jones. In an interview with MMA Viking, Gustafsson discussed when he is prepared to make his Octagon return and that everyone knows that Jones’s impending return is at the top of his options list:”

“We go back and forth [with the UFC]. We’re talking to them all the time,” Gustafsson said. “I wanna fight, so hopefully I’ll fight 6th of October. Maybe I’ll fight in November. I don’t know, I have no clue right now. But we’re looking for an opponent.

We all know The Beast is coming back. So I’m just waiting.”

“The Beast” seems to be Jon Jones, as there is no one else who has been discussed as a potential opponent for Gustafsson who’s not currently active and would need to “come back.” The above statement was also provided when asked about his interest in facing Jon Jones upon Jones’s UFC return. Much like Jones, though, Gustafsson’s return date has also been in question, with his last fight taking place of May of last year. Gustafsson was previously mum about the nature of the injury that drove him off of the UFC 227 card, but he now disclosed the injuries he has been dealing with and reiterated that he’s ready to return in the near future.

“I’ve been having some issues with my back thigh and small stuff,” Gustafsson said. “I’m staying busy, I can train … I’m here every day. And I feel good. I feel fine now. Like I said in other interviews, it was a shit injury. It’s not even worth mentioning it, but it’s going good now and I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next fight.

”I’ll fight anyone. October 6th is a good card, Conor and Khabib. I would love to fight on that card. But I’m open minded, I’m flexible, and I’m just waiting to see.”

Whom do you believe Alexander Gustafsson’s next fight should be against?