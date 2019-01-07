Alexander Gustafsson Releases Statement On UFC 232 Loss

In the final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2018, Jon Jones once again reclaimed the light heavyweight throne. Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson via third-round TKO in their highly-anticipated rematch. “Bones” claimed the vacant 205-pound strap with the victory. Jones and Gustafsson initially fought one another in 2013. They fought five hard-fought rounds, but Jones took home the unanimous decision when it was all said and done.

Gustafsson had spent the next several years working his way back to a rematch with Jones. In that time, he also challenged Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, but came up just short. With his loss to Jones at UFC 232, Gustafsson has now lost three UFC light heavyweight championship opportunities. While what’s next for “The Mauler” remains unclear, he recently commented on the matter.

Despite suffering his third title loss, Gustafsson said he’s ready to work his way back into the mix and get after it again:

“I just wanna give my fans massive gratitude for giving me so much support and love before and after the fight thanks! I’ll been of the social media last week just needed to catch up with the family..

“I lost my third title fight which sucks so much!!! But the end of the day Im in this business because I love it!! Gonna take one fight at the time and work my way back in the mix Let’s see who’s next.”

What do you make of Gustafsson’s statement on his loss to Jones at UFC 232?