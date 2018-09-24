Alexander Gustafsson says Jon Jones is in for a world of hurt if they have a rematch.

Jones recently learned that his suspension has been reduced to 15 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). This means he is eligible to return on Oct. 28. Gustafsson wasted little time in calling for a rematch with Jones. Back in Sept. 2013, Gustafsson dropped a close but unanimous decision to Jones in a memorable clash for the light heavyweight title.

Gustafsson Says He’ll Give Jon Jones a Beating Even if he Cheats

Gustafsson recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. There, he said that he’s ready to take down Jones even if he takes performance enhancing drugs (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s a big light heavyweight, I’m a big light heavyweight, that makes sense. I think it’s a great fight and it’s too good not to be about the belt. He never lost, they took his belt away. And ‘DC’ doesn’t want to fight, he’s a heavyweight now, aiming at Brock. I think it should be about the real belt, of course. But if it’s for the interim let’s do it, I am up for it, I have no problem either way. I don’t know how it will play out, but for whatever it goes, I am here. I don’t really care, he can cheat if he wants, I will still put a beating on him. It’s all good for me, whatever he wants to do. I know what I have.”

Gustafsson hasn’t competed since May 2017. “The Mauler” has dealt with injuries, but he’s also been adamant about receiving a title shot. Jones’ last bout was a rematch against Daniel Cormier back in July 2017.

If these two collide again, who wins?