Gustafsson talks Jones rematch: “I know he bleeds”

Alexander Gustafsson wants to be the first man to best Jon Jones inside the Octagon. Gustafsson and Jones headlined UFC 165 in 2013 and put on one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Jones defended his then-light heavyweight title against “The Mauler” in a five-round thriller. When it was all said and done, the nod could’ve been given to either man after their spectacular performance.

However, the judges ruled a unanimous decision victory in favor of “Bones.” Gustafsson believes to this day he won the fight, and many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans agree with him. With that being said, Gustafsson is now focused on the rematch. After nearly six years, Gustafsson will get his second shot at Jones. They’ll headline UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29th.

Speaking to John Gooden recently, Gustafsson seems extremely confident heading into his fight with Jones. Despite losing their first fight, Gustafsson has been able to take away a lot of positives about matching up with Jones:

“Even if I lost that fight, I gained so much from it,” he said. “After the fight, I knew I had the right skills and I’m on his level.”

Jones has been an absolute animal inside the Octagon, beating top names such as Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, Rashad Evans, and more. With that being said, Gustafsson knows “Bones” is beatable. And for one simple reason. He’s seen him bleed:

“I know that he’s not unbeatable,” Gustafsson said. “I know he bleeds, I know I can beat him.”

