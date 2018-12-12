Alexander Gustafsson Says Jon Jones Is Insecure Going Into UFC 232

Alexander Gustafsson believes Jon Jones could be feeling the pressure of his return ahead of UFC 232.

Gustafsson and Jones are set to meet in a rematch for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “The Mauler” and “Bones” will collide on Dec. 29 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout will headline UFC 232.

Alexander Gustafsson Believes Jon Jones Is Insecure

After the first pre-fight UFC 232 press conference, fighters from the main and co-main events did faceoffs. Jones ended up shoving Gustafsson following the staredown. Speaking to MMANYTT.se, “The Mauler” said he senses insecurity on Jones’ part:

“I don’t know where it came from. He just pushed me. He took a step in front of me, so I took a step in front of him and then he just pushed me. I think he’s not really there, I think he doubts himself and he’s very insecure. That’s my feeling, that’s what I felt when he did that. It’s not really like him doing that stuff, but it’s even better.”

The co-main event of UFC 232 will feature a women’s featherweight title clash between champion Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. “The Lioness” is the reigning bantamweight champion so if she defeats Cyborg, she’ll be the first female champion in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

MMA News will continue to provide the latest updates on UFC 232 as we get closer to fight night. When the time arrives, be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II will be a different fight from the first encounter?