Gustafsson’s Manager: Jon Jones Essentially Received Drug Use Exemption

Alexander Gustafsson’s manager isn’t happy with how Jon Jones’ drug tests are being handled.

Jones was at the center of controversy when a trace amount of turinabol was found in his system ahead of UFC 232. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that this was due to the steroid metabolite having a pulsing effect and not the result of a new dosage. Jones was popped for turinabol back in July 2017 and received a reduced sanction from USADA.

Alexander Gustafsson’s Manager Chimes In On Jones’ VADA Test

As part of the agreement to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to California, Jones was required to undergoing testing from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA). The same M3 metabolite was found in Jones’ system in the VADA test, but he will not be punished as CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster said this once again wasn’t the result of a recent dosage. In a statement released to MMAFighting.com, Gustafsson’s manager Nima Safapour talked about the test:

“The inconclusive and inconsistent results that are repeatedly occurring with Jon Jones, at the very least, should compel our industry to have a greater, deeper, and more impartial discussion about the legitimacy of Jon’s defense. Jon has gone out publicly boasting when some of his results come back negative. However, he remains silent when his test results come back positive. You can not have it both ways and cherry-pick the results that are favorable for you, and insist that we disregard the results that go against your interests.

“Jon has essentially received a use exemption on a strict liability violation. The science is not certain on the defense he has taken. Furthermore, science is always in a state of change. So the science we rely on today is different than the science we relied on from just a few years ago. It will probably change again going forward. Jones is also creating a precedent that will go beyond his personal interests in the sense that now other fighters will also seek use exemptions on a strict liability violation based on an issue that the science community is still divided on. It’s an absolute mess.”

Do you think Jon Jones’ drug test results are being handled properly, or is he getting special treatment?