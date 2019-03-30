WBC Light Heavyweight Title: Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu Results

Tonight (Sat. March 30, 2019) the WBC light heavyweight championship will be on the line. Oleksandr Gvozdyk makes his first title defense against Doudou Ngumbu. The pair main event a great night of fights from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The champion is on quite the roll at the moment, finishing nine of his last 10 opponents via knockout. He’ll step into the ring against Ngumbu, who has won four of his last five contests. Check out tonight’s full fight card, and MMA News’ Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu results for the WBC light heavyweight title here:
- WBC Light Heavyweight Championship: (C) Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Doudou Ngumbu
- Welterweight: Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Ray Robinson
- Welterweight: Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs Keita Obara
- Junior welterweights: Jose Lopez vs Askhat Ualikhanov
- Middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs Humberto Gutierrez
- Welterweight: Fredrick Lawson vs Juan Ruiz
- Heavyweight: Cassius Chaney vs Christian Mariscal
- Featherweight: Donald Smith vs Jose Antonio Martinez
- Super featherweights: Josh Ortiz vs James Thomas
- Heavyweight: Sonny Conto vs Omar Acosta
- Super bantamweight: Jeremy Adorno vs Sebastian Baltazar
**MMA News’ coverage of Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu begins at 6:00 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**