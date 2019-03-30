WBC Light Heavyweight Title: Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu Results

Check out MMA News' Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu results for the WBC light heavyweight championship on ESPN in Philadelphia.

Tonight (Sat. March 30, 2019) the WBC light heavyweight championship will be on the line. Oleksandr Gvozdyk makes his first title defense against Doudou Ngumbu. The pair main event a great night of fights from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The champion is on quite the roll at the moment, finishing nine of his last 10 opponents via knockout. He’ll step into the ring against Ngumbu, who has won four of his last five contests. Check out tonight’s full fight card, and MMA News’ Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu results for the WBC light heavyweight title here:

WBC Light Heavyweight Championship: (C) Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Doudou Ngumbu

Welterweight: Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Ray Robinson

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Ray Robinson Welterweight: Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs Keita Obara

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs Keita Obara Junior welterweights: Jose Lopez vs Askhat Ualikhanov

Jose Lopez vs Askhat Ualikhanov Middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs Humberto Gutierrez

Christian Mbilli vs Humberto Gutierrez Welterweight: Fredrick Lawson vs Juan Ruiz

Fredrick Lawson vs Juan Ruiz Heavyweight: Cassius Chaney vs Christian Mariscal

Cassius Chaney vs Christian Mariscal Featherweight: Donald Smith vs Jose Antonio Martinez

Donald Smith vs Jose Antonio Martinez Super featherweights: Josh Ortiz vs James Thomas

Josh Ortiz vs James Thomas Heavyweight: Sonny Conto vs Omar Acosta

Sonny Conto vs Omar Acosta Super bantamweight: Jeremy Adorno vs Sebastian Baltazar

**MMA News’ coverage of Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu begins at 6:00 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**