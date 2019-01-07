Ryan Hall Plans On Moving Back To Featherweight

Ryan Hall plans on returning to featherweight after his recent victory over UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn. Hall has been nothing short of impressive in his UFC run. He won The Ultimate Fighter Season 22 (TUF 22) lightweight tournament. Many find Hall’s style of fighting rather boring, however, as he showed against Penn at UFC 232, when he executes his gameplan, it’s a pleasure to watch.

Hall initially started his career as a 145-pound competitor. He moved up to lightweight for the TUF tournament before returning to featherweight the following year. However, when presented the opportunity to face UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn at UFC 232 last month (Sat. December 29, 2018) at lightweight, Hall couldn’t pass up the chance.

He won the fight via first-round submission, forcing Penn to tap out to a spectacular heel hook. The victory earned him the Performance Of The Night bonus. In regards to where he’ll fight moving forward, Hall told “The MMA Hour” recently that he plans on returning to featherweight. But if an interesting match-up were to present itself at lightweight, he’d be more than willing to fight (via MMA Fighting):

“I’ll be going back to featherweight,” Hall said. “But if there’s anybody really interesting at lightweight, I would always be happy to fight. But, I weighed in without cutting any weight below the lightweight limit, so I think featherweight be more prudent.”

I Don’t Fight Bums

Hall’s fight against Penn was his first in over two years. When asked if he’ll be more active in 2019, the 33-year-old said he isn’t quite sure. One thing he is sure about, however, is that he will not be fighting anyone who doesn’t present him with a challenge:

“If I’m honest, I’m not really sure,” said Hall. “I have no idea what the future holds. I’ll do my best regardless and I hope to fight the best people available. I’ll stick to my guns the same way that I have.

“I don’t fight bums, I don’t waste my time – I am looking for very, very difficult challenges. I know that they are out there and I hope they would be willing to turn up the way B.J. did. I’ve gotten through my first few UFC more or less unscratched.

“But, I know that’s not a trend that can continue forever and I’m willing to face what comes and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

