Dan Hardy Criticizes Herb Dean For UFC Moscow Stoppage

In the featured preliminary bout on the UFC Moscow card, Khalid Murtazaliev went one-on-one with C.B. Dollaway. Murtazaliev was dominant in the fight and things looked to be coming to an end in the second round. With Dollaway belly down and taking shots on the ground, referee Herb Dean allowed the fight to continue for longer than many were comfortable seeing, even the crowd in Moscow. The bout was finally stopped before the third round could begin.

Hardy recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He told Luke Thomas that while he respects Herb Dean, he believes the renowned official made a rare blunder that could’ve been dangerous:

“I feel like Herb did him a disservice there. He could have saved him from at least 10 seconds of punches. He was curled up on his side, then he moved belly down, and for me, that’s too many, when they’re belly down, they’re done. I watched the fight back today and I think it was 26 seconds before the end of the round, I said something about Dollaway, fatigue had taken over and he had not a lot to give. He was trying to fight back he’s a warrior, he wouldn’t give up. I always appreciate a guy who will take a beating until the referee stops it, but that’s what the referee is for is to save the fighters from themselves and from their ego and pride.”

