Greg Hardy’s UFC Opponent Dedicating Win To Rachael Ostovich (Video)

Recently, the UFC controversially decided to book Greg Hardy’s UFC debut on the same card as Rachael Ostovich, who was recently the victim of alleged domestic violence. Hardy also has a history of domestic violence, making the situation a very interesting one, to say the least. Ostovich will be facing Paige VanZant on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card on January 19th in Brooklyn, New York.

Hardy’s UFC opponent, Allen Crowder, recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the match-up. During their conversation, Crowder said he’d like to pick up the win for Ostovich given the nature of the situation (via MMA Mania):

“I definitely want to win this fight for her,” Crowder said. “I’m very against men beating women and I’m definitely not a woman. He’s gonna have a lot harder time with me than he did the last person.

“It’s definitely a bad situation, I don’t know how she’s taking it or what she’s going through, best of luck to her and her fight. I’m gonna get that win for her and we’ll go from there.”

Crowder recently had a four-fight win streak snapped when he was finished by rising heavyweight star Justin Willis via knockout. Hardy has been impressive since making his MMA debut, with a record of 3-0, finishing all of his opponents via knockout very quickly. It will be interesting to see how Hardy reacts once under the bright lights of the UFC on January 19th.

What do you make of Crowder’s comments on his fight with Hardy?