Eddie Hearn Said He Spoke To McGregor’s Team About Malignaggi Fight

It looks like Conor McGregor is still in demand in the boxing world. The Irishman made his professional boxing debut last year, fighting all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a big money contest. McGregor was TKOd in the 10th round of the fight after his fatigue got the better of him.

However, in the lead-up to his fight with Mayweather, McGregor found himself in a feud with former WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi. Malignaggi was briefly a part of McGregor’s camp to train for Mayweather. During sparring, McGregor either knocked Malignaggi down, or Malignaggi tripped.

What exactly happened remains unclear, however, the release of the footage caused quite a bit of beef between the pair. Malignaggi has expressed interest in boxing McGregor ever since. During a recent event to promote the upcoming Tony Bellew vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, Malignaggi and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn teased promoting a fight with McGregor.

Hearn said he has actually reached out to McGregor’s team in regards to making the fight happen. Here’s what he had to say:

“That’s what I said to him (Malignaggi) this morning,” Hearn said. “I’d love to do it, DAZN. Oh, they’d pay a lot of money for that fight. I said to Conor McGregor’s guys, I’m gonna float the numbers to them and see what they think.

“As I said to Conor McGregor’s guys, maybe he can beat Paulie Malignaggi. I don’t know. I don’t think he beats Khabib. He has been living a good life since he has been retired, so you never know how he’ll be coming back. But I’ll say one thing, it is a good fight.”

Of course, McGregor didn’t beat Khabib, which Hearn doesn’t seem to be aware of. Regardless, it’s an interesting development considering Hearn actually reached out to the McGregor camp.

Do you think a Malignaggi vs. McGregor fight is a possibility?