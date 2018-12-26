Eddie Hearn Thinks Canelo Wants Daniel Jacobs Next

It’s a strong possibility that Daniel Jacobs is next in line to face Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring. Jacobs currently reign as the IBF middleweight champion of the world. Alvarez holds the WBC and WBA middleweight belts. Jacobs’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes a unification bout is what both Alvarez and the Mexican star’s broadcast partner, DAZN, want next.

Alvarez has been on a hot streak lately. Not only did he hand Gennady Golovkin his first career defeat, but he also signed a $365 million contract with DAZN. He kicked off the deal with a third-round finish of Rocky Fielding to capture the WBA (regular) super middleweight title. After the fight, Canelo met with Jacobs inside the ring.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Hearn said that the feeling is that all sides are pretty much in agreement that Canelo vs. Jacobs is the fight that should happen next:

“We got Danny in the ring and we just stood back. We were waiting for an interview and didn’t do anything. And Canelo saw Danny and walked cross the ring, shook his hand. And I just said to him ‘guys, you two are amazing fighters, the unification – this is the fight.’ And they both sort of said ‘yeah.’

“This is the fight, this is the next fight. I believe Canelo wants it, I know DAZN wants it. When you look at the polls, there are only two fights – Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs. And ultimately if he can box both of those guys within the year, you have to give Canelo massive credit because that’s a tough year.

“But I believe he got an easier fight with Rocky Fielding, so he should be ready to go into a tough fight on Cinco De Mayo.”

Do you think Canelo wants to fight Jacobs inside the squared circle next?