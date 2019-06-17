Heather Hardy Responds To Detractors Following Bellator 222 Loss

Heather Hardy has addressed her online haters.

Hardy fell short in her bout against Taylor Turner at Bellator 222 this past Friday night (June 14). The ground-and-pound of Turner was too much for Hardy to handle. “The Heat” was finished via first-round TKO.

Heather Hardy Admits Feeling Down After “Hateful” Comments

Hardy hopped on Twitter following her loss to Turner. She touched on receiving unfavorable remarks from fans:

“The hardest part of that loss, is knowing that there were so many people out there who enjoyed watching me lose. I see you all, with your negative hateful comments. I don’t respond-but they sit with me. I’m just a regular mom trying my best. I’m just doing the best I can for Annie.”

Hardy has gone 2-2 since entering the world of mixed martial arts. As a professional boxer, Hardy is 22-0, 1 NC. “The Heat” has contemplated doing MMA full time. Time will tell if her latest setback will give her a more definitive answer.

Turner was on a four-fight skid going into her bout with Hardy. She hadn’t won a fight since Nov. 2014.

Do you think Heather Hardy should continue to pursue her MMA career, or stick with boxing?