Heather Hardy Returns at Bellator 222

Heather Hardy will be making her fourth Bellator appearance at Bellator 222, as reported by MMA Junkie, and it will also be her fourth ever professional MMA fight. News of the bout was reported by

Heather Hardy had 21 fights as a boxer without suffering defeat, but it only took her two fights to lose in Bellator MMA, where she lost via TKO (doctor’s stoppage to Kristina Williams at Bellator 185 in her second professional outing. Hardy would then bounce back with a victory in her next bout against Ana Julaton with a unanimous decision victory.

Hardy’s opponent will be Taylor Turner, who will enter the Octagon with five more fights than Hardy under her belts but also an unimpressive 3-5 record behind her. Though her record is far from a gaudy one, Taylor is currently on a two-fight winning streak, with both victories being first-round stoppages.

Bellator 222 takes place June 14th from Madison Square Garden in New York City. With the addition of this flyweight bout, Bellator 222 now includes:

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix

Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Polcare

Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz

How do you think Heather Hardy will fare in her fourth MMA fight?