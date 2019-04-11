Heather Hardy Unsure If She’ll Compete For Title In Bellator, But Won’t Count Herself Out

Heather Hardy is impressively juggling both a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing career simultaneously. Hardy is currently competing at a high-level in both sports, but has undoubtably seen more success in boxing than in her young MMA career thus far.

She has only been competing inside the cage professionally since 2017. With a 2-1 record at the moment, there is still plenty of room for the 37-year-old to grow. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Hardy talked about her potential in the sport, and one day possibly competing for a title in Bellator. Hardy is unsure if she’ll ever get a title fight under the Bellator banner, but isn’t counting herself out:

“I want to say yes, but I love the platform that Bellator gives me,” Hardy said. “I love to fight. Boxing is like my bread and butter, right? Nobody’s going to show me something inside a boxing ring that I haven’t seen already. Whether they’re better than me or not, I’ve seen it all. MMA is still so big to me.

“So, to think I want to just go back to boxing where I’m comfortable, it’s almost like, why would I want to do that? When I have so many other opportunities to fight. I don’t know that I’ll ever go for a title in Bellator, but I don’t count myself out for it.”

Hardy currently reigns as the WBO female featherweight champion of the world in boxing. She is undefeated in her career and has won four of her 21 victories by way of knockout. As for her MMA career, Hardy won her pro debut via TKO back in 2017. She dropped her second pro fight due to a doctor’s stoppage, but avenged it with a decision victory in February of last year.

Now, she’ll make her return to the cage from Madison Square Garden on June 14 for Bellator 222. Her opponent has yet to be determined.

