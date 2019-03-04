Heavyweight Knockout Artist Luis Ortiz Calls For Wilder, Joshua, Fury Next

When discussing the top dogs of boxing’s heavyweight division, three names immediately come to mind. Those being Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury. However, one name that gets lost in the shuffle is 39-year-old Cuban knockout artist Luis Ortiz. Ortiz suffered the first loss of his boxing career just last year.

He was knocked out by Deontay Wilder in the 10th round of their contest. Otiz very nearly won the fight, but Wilder pulled off a miraculous comeback and got the finish. Since then, Ortiz has put together three-straight wins. He fought this past weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019), defeating Christian Hammer via unanimous decision in Brooklyn.

Speaking to Boxing Scene recently, Ortiz said he’d like the opportunity to avenge his loss to Wilder next. He’d also like to get into the ring with either Joshua or Tyson Fury as well:

“I know my fans love to see me smash my opponents but this isn’t a video game, this isn’t Xbox. It’s real. You have to lace your gloves, strap your boots and exchange hard blows. You don’t play boxing,” Ortiz said.

“After going 10 full rounds with Hammer, I feel ready and able now more than ever for a Wilder rematch. If not Wilder, then bring me Joshua – because, I mean after all he did again say publicly he wanted to fight me.

“If he says no again to my call out then bring me Tyson Fury. Let’s get some real fights for 2019. Let’s give the fans what they want.”

What do you think about Ortiz fighting Wilder, Fury, or Joshua next?