Henry Cejudo Believes UFC Wants Demetrious Johnson’s Reign to End

Henry Cejudo believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is ready to see Demetrious Johnson lose his title.

Cejudo will challenge Johnson for the flyweight title once again tonight (Aug. 4). The championship scrap will serve as UFC 227‘s co-main event. Since losing to “Mighty Mouse” Cejudo has gone 2-1. The one loss was a controversial split decision to Joseph Benavidez.

When Cejudo steps inside the Octagon tonight, he believes UFC officials will be silently rooting for him. He explained why to Luke Thomas during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I think so. Nothing against Demetrious. Nothing against Demetrious, but I think when you have a dominant champ for so many years, it’s almost like, they want a new storyline. They want a new storyline to tell, especially with somebody like me. Man, I’m bringing not just the Americans, but I’m bring all of Latin America with me. I speak Portuguese, I speak Spanish, I speak English. Spanish is actually my first language growing up, and I understand the culture. I understand the culture, I understand what the people want. I’m a warrior. I’m what they call a Guerrero in Spanish. Maybe I’m not as [wild] as Conor McGregor, but I have a storyline to me, and I think there’s a lot of fights that could be made and hyped because of that.”

Do you think an upset win for Henry Cejudo can bring new interest in the flyweight division?