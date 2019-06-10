Henry Cejudo Believes He Is ‘The Face Of The UFC’

Henry Cejudo is now a champ-champ in the UFC.

In the main event of UFC 238, “The Messenger” took on Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title. There, Cejudo TKO’d the Brazilian in the third round. Now, after winning his second belt, the Olympic gold medalist believes he is the face of the UFC and wants to be paid like it.

“I need to meet with Dana White, too. I need a meeting with him because I need heavyweight money,” Cejudo said at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “I feel like I’m the face of the UFC now and I want to get paid like one.

“Dana has been great to me. He’s been really good. I have nothing bad to say but I want to make heavyweight money. I want to change this game.”

Not only does Cejudo believe he is the face of the Las Vegas-based promotion, but the 32-year-old says he should be the top pound-for-pound fighter, too.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Cejudo is right about being the face of the UFC. But, he is just the fourth person to hold two belts simultaneously and is an Olympic gold medalist.