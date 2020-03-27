Henry Cejudo Believes Postponing Olympics Was ‘The Right Thing To Do’

Henry Cejudo is an Olympic gold medallist in wrestling as well as being the UFC’s bantamweight champion. He has declared himself “Triple C” and said he is the greatest combat sports athlete of all-time.

Although Cejudo is an Olympics gold medallist, athletes won’t have the chance to do so in 2020. The summer games were set to take place at the end of July in Tokyo. Yet, they have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Cejudo, he says that was the only decision the IOC could make.

“I think postponing the Olympics is the right thing to do,” Cejudo wrote to MMA Fighting. “I mean if you don’t postpone the Olympics, there’s 10,000 athletes that compete, that are at the Olympic village from all over the world. I just think it’s the right thing to do right now.

“They’re going to have it. They’re going to have it in 2021 it seems like but I just think for the sake of the world, it should be postponed,” he continued. “For those athletes who are possibly hurt or need more time, I mean they’re going to have it now, which is such a good deal for a lot of people that go through injuries and what not. So, it’s a tough decision but it’s the right decision. I’m just glad I got my gold in in ‘08 without no problems.

“Sincerely, the greatest of all time, King Triple C.”

Henry Cejudo is set to fight Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 250 on May 9.