With Bantamweight Title Win Over Dillashaw, Cejudo Believes He’s P4P Best

With a possible 135-pound title win, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo believes it's undeniable that he'd be the pound-for-pound best in mixed martial arts (MMA).

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is riding high after his most recent victory. That victory being a first-round stoppage of bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC on ESPN+ 1 last month. Now, Cejudo is lobbying for a rematch with Dillashaw at 135 pounds, this time, with Dillashaw’s title on the line. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, “The Messenger” said he believes a victory over Dillashaw at bantamweight would make him mixed martial arts’ (MMA) pound-for-pound best:

“I think taking out T.J., sometime in July or August, taking that belt and then fighting possibly in December and to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Cejudo said.

“Beating T.J., I would be the only guy with two belts, an Olympic gold medal. You would be crazy not calling me the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Just taking heads. Putting heads on a spike.”

It would certainly be hard to deny Cejudo the moniker. With an Olympic gold medal under his belt, along with his 125-pound title, Cejudo would certainly be in the pound-for-pound conversation with a 135-pound title victory. Not to mention he dethroned the former pound-for-pound king in Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson this past summer.

However, with Marlon Moraes shaking things up at 135 pounds as of late, the bantamweight title picture is looking very interesting at the moment. One thing is for sure, one very deserving title challenger is going to get passed up at bantamweight.

What do you think about Cejudo saying he’d be the pound-for-pound best with a win over Dillashaw at 135 pounds?