Henry Cejudo Calls For An ‘Easy’ Tuneup Fight With Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo continues to poke at several UFC fighters and now he’s revving up the trash talk towards Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo mentioned Cruz’s name after defeating Marlon Moraes back in June to become the UFC bantamweight champion. “Triple C” called out Cruz, Urijah Faber, and Cody Garbrandt. While Cejudo has seemingly turned his attention to Faber and even UFC women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC “champ-champ” has some strong words for Cruz.

Cejudo Wants ‘Easy’ Fight Against Cruz

Cejudo isn’t shy in poking the bear and Cruz is no exception. In a new video posted on his Twitter account, “Triple C” took aim at “The Dominator” (via Bloody Elbow).

“Daddy has been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo told his UFC belts that had diapers on them. “This last year and a half, he’s fought Demetrious Johnson, the greatest of all time, beat him, T.J. Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time beat him, and also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes.

“Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want somebody that I could break. I want somebody that’s brittle. I want somebody easy… How bout a tune up fight? Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you. I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world, when you’re not even the best in the state of Arizona?!

“Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favor, and you can bend the knee to Triple C too. One last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

Cruz hasn’t been seen in action since Dec. 2016. That was when he dropped the bantamweight title to Garbrandt via unanimous decision. Injuries have kept Cruz away from the Octagon.