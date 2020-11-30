Henry Cejudo Claims Deiveson Figueiredo Is ‘Babysitting’ His Belt, Believes Brandon Moreno Becomes New Champ

Henry Cejudo says Deiveson Figueiredo is just babysitting his flyweight belt for now.

After Cejudo vacated his belt, Figueiredo won the vacant title with a submission win over Joseph Benavidez. He has since gone on to beat Alex Perez for his first title defense and will now fight Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

“The only reason why Deiveson Figueiredo’s there is because of me,” Cejudo said to The Schmo. “To me, he’s the lord of nothing. I’m the one that gave him that position. I’m allowing him to babysit my belt and he’s being a pretty good babysitter in my eyes.”

Although many have been impressed by Figueiredo and some think he will be the champion for quite some time, Cejudo doesn’t agree. Instead, he believes Moreno will grapple with the Brazilian for the first round. and gas him out and eventually win.

“Every time I watch the fights I just look at things the fighters are doing wrong and when I see that, even with Deiveson, this is why I think he’s gonna have a hard time and may potentially even lose to Brandon Moreno,” Cejudo explained. “All you have to do with a guy like Deiveson Figueiredo is make him grapple for that first round because he’s cutting a lot of weight. By the time that second, third round hits he’s gonna start having that heavy muscle. So I’m actually gonna pick Brandon Moreno – which, he sucks too – but I’m gonna pick him to beat Deiveson Figueiredo.”