Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw may have had controversy to some, but for others Cejudo simply caught Dillashaw early.

Cejudo defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title this past Saturday night (Jan. 19) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. He took on bantamweight title holder Dillashaw in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Cejudo ended the fight with a TKO win in just 32 seconds. After the fight, Dillashaw claimed Cejudo didn’t win the fight and that the stoppage was too early.

Cejudo’s Coach Gives His Take On UFC Brooklyn Ending

Cejudo’s coach Eric Albarracin, appeared on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Albarracin said that referee Kevin MacDonald saved Dillashaw from taking more punishment:

“Obviously anything could’ve went a little bit longer, but I think the result might’ve been the same, would’ve been the same, probably just more damage on him. Henry was hurting him. He hit him with the kick, the head kick. He hit him with the left. I think one behind the ear, he got a straight right over the ear. And there’s a YouTube that’s called ‘What Really Happened With T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo,’ and they break it down perfectly, how many shots he took and how he wasn’t defending himself intelligently, how the wrong hand was up, Henry was over here but he was looking over here. So, he explains it perfectly and I’d rather have — that’s probably the best video for us to watch, because he breaks it down blow-by-blow.”

It has become clear that Cejudo and Dillashaw want a rematch, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen. UFC president Dana White still hasn’t made a decision on the future of the flyweight division.

