Henry Cejudo’s Coach Says “Triple C” Deserves Higher UFC Pay

Henry Cejudo’s coach wants to see his fighter’s pay increase significantly.

Cejudo now refers to himself as “Triple C” and for good reason. Cejudo is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “champ-champ” after capturing the bantamweight gold via TKO against Marlon Moraes. Cejudo was already the UFC flyweight champion and he just so happens to be an Olympic gold medalist.

Cejudo’s Coach Wants His Fighter To Get Paid More

Eric Albarracin, Cejudo’s coach, appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Albarracin touched on Cejudo’s comments on wanting “heavyweight money” following his UFC 238 victory:

“I believe he will defend the Henry-weight division. The Henry-peso money. I think I told you the story about Demetrious Johnson. He has almost taken a cut to take that fight and that’s why we’re here today. Everybody told him, ‘Do not take this fight. They’re not paying you enough. You’re still on your contract from when you fought Sergio Pettis.’ And he was like, ‘No, if I do not take this fight, it’ll be two years before I get this fight or they’ll get rid of the weight class or something. No, we’re gonna take this fight. I can beat him. It’s now. It’s now or never.’

“So just think, I think I’ve made $80,000 that fight. It’s time to pay up. It’s great that he has 21 pounds of gold on his shoulder and resting on his chest, but he needs to have it in his bank account as well.”

Cejudo has called out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. He’s even targeting a third title in the UFC’s featherweight division. Time will tell what’s next for Cejudo.