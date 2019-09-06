Henry Cejudo Comes Face-To-Face With Weili Zhang

Henry Cejudo has been telling multiple fighters to bend the knee when they are calling him out. Yet, as of late, he has been calling out female fighters like Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie, and Weili Zhang.

At UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, Cejudo met Valentina Shevchenko and they were joking around. Now, he has come face-to-face with Weili Zhang.

I’m about that life but I don’t think all these so-called female champs are. Take a number, ladies. There’s enough of Triple C to go around for everyone. pic.twitter.com/k6tJ9RFsTm — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2019

Cejudo and Zhang have had back-and-forths on social media where Zhang said she would take his gold back to Beijing.

For their fighting careers, Henry Cejudo is currently nursing a shoulder injury and has been told by the UFC he must defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez. He is also the bantamweight champion were contenders like Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen are out there, while he has called for fights with Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz.

Weili Zhang, meanwhile, is the new UFC strawweight champion after she knocked out Jessica Andrade in 42-seconds at UFC Shenzhen to win the title. The win improved her to 4-0 in the UFC.