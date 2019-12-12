Henry Cejudo Content With Leaving MMA If UFC Pay Isn’t Adequate

Two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo wants a bump up in pay.

Cejudo is recovering from shoulder surgery. He hasn’t competed since capturing the UFC bantamweight title back in June. Cejudo also holds the flyweight gold.

Henry Cejudo Wants Higher Pay

Cejudo spoke to MMAFighting and made it clear that he isn’t afraid to walk away from MMA competition if his fight salary doesn’t go up (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m in this game for 100 percent money. I’m in this to make money. I’m not in this for another championship, I’m not in this for another belt. My motivation — I’ve accomplished everything that I’ve wanted to accomplish. There’s only one thing that’s missing. That’s a whole bunch of zeroes behind me competing and entertaining a bunch of people. That’s it,” Cejudo said. “I’m ok with walking away. I’m ok with leaving the sport if I have to.”

Cejudo didn’t reveal the exact amount he’s seeking but he does have a number in mind.

“I do have a number in mind, but that’s between me and my boss. Like I said before, I respect Dana White, I respect what they’ve done, the organization. I’m very grateful for what they’ve done and everything, but this is a financial thing for me. If we just can’t come to terms, then best of luck to both divisions, and a bunch of silver medalists and bronze medalists can fight for the belts,” Cejudo said.