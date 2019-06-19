Henry Cejudo Could Miss Rest Of 2019 After Surgery

Henry Cejudo could be out of action the rest of 2019 following surgery.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC’s newest double champ will undergo left shoulder surgery. Cejudo reportedly tore his subscapularis muscle during the first round of his bantamweight title win over Marlon Moraes at June 8’s UFC 238.

Moraes did control much of the early action. The previously surging contender battered him with impressive strikes in the opening rounds. But he was still able to rise above the ailment. He persevered to win the 135-pound belt thanks to a third-round stoppage.

The operation on his shoulder was not the only significant injury Cejudo suffered recently. He also hurt his ankle in the days before UFC 238. However, Helwani reported that injury will not require surgery.

Timetable For Cejudo’s Comeback

Doctors informed him that he will require around four-five months of recovery time before resuming his full training schedule. With a return timeline stretching into November, that almost certainly means he’ll be out the rest of the year. He could potentially return to training in November and undergo a six-week training camp. That could give him a chance to fight on the UFC’s traditional year-ending pay-per-view. Yet that still seems like a long shot.

Cejudo teased some potentially huge 135-pound fights with some legends of the class after his latest win. Those will go on ice for now. Regardless, he’s finished TJ Dillashaw and Moraes in title fights in the first six months of 2019. The future is bright for ‘The Messenger’ as long as he’s able to recover from this setback.

The subscapularis, a part of the rotator cuff, is the most frequently used muscle in the human shoulder. He needs to focus on his recovery. However, two divisions will now be held up as a result. You know what that could mean. This is the last thing the lower-weight divisions needed.

Will the UFC create even more interim titles to atone for Cejudo’s absence?