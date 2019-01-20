Henry Cejudo Disagrees With Dana White On UFC On ESPN+ 1 Stoppage

Henry Cejudo and Dana White don’t see eye-to-eye on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event stoppage.

Cejudo defended his UFC flyweight gold against bantamweight ruler T.J. Dillashaw last night (Jan. 19). The champion vs. champion bout headlined UFC on ESPN+ 1 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In a stunning turn of events, Cejudo earned a TKO victory in just 32 seconds.

Cejudo & White Talk UFC On ESPN+ 1 Stoppage

Dillashaw immediately protested the stoppage then launched a rant during the post-fight press conference. White later told reporters that he agrees with Dillashaw (courtesy of Damon Martin):

“I thought it was an early stoppage, too. You’ve got two of the best guys in the world, two world champions in a super fight. Let them fight. Let them finish. I’m not taking anything away from Cejudo cause the fight went 20 seconds and Cejudo busted him up. I’m sure when you saw him sitting here, he looks like was in a three round fight but Jesus Christ, let them fight. Horrible stoppage.”

When it was Cejudo’s turn to speak, he disagreed with White’s viewpoint:

“It was a great stoppage. I felt his body go limp. I went in at 146 pounds when I fought him, strong. Every blow that he took, he was eating some hammers. Personally, I thought it was a good stoppage because he was going to take another 10, 20 hits. Your body goes limp like that, you cut weight like that, thinking you’re going to go out there and take my belt from me, that’s not the way it works. I think it was a great stoppage. If I was to talk to that ref, you’re OK, we were both in there. We saw him go limp a few times. Watch it again. You’ll see it.”

Do you think the stoppage was early, or did the referee make the right call?