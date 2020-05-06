Henry Cejudo & Dominick Cruz Trade Shots During UFC 249 Media Call

Things got animated between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz during a UFC 249 conference call.

Cejudo’s bantamweight gold will be on the line this Saturday night (May 9) when he shares the Octagon with Cruz. Cejudo was initially set to take on Jose Aldo. Travel issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic forced Aldo off the card. This will be Cruz’s first bout since Dec. 2016.

Cejudo & Cruz Fire Barbs Ahead Of UFC 249

It didn’t take long for things to rev up between Cejudo and Cruz during the conference call (h/t MMAFighting.com)

“You better start collecting unemployment checks because I’m taking your ass out,” Cejudo said. “‘Dominique!’ You know I’m the real deal. You know I’m coming. You ain’t getting past three rounds.”

“Yeah, okay. You’re short, I know that,” Cruz responded. “And I know that you’re gonna have a hard time finding me, little man.”

“Remember that, ‘Princess,'” Cejudo said.

“Okay. We’ll see, man,” Cruz answered. “When you’re in there missing, you’re gonna find out real quick the difference, and the amount of rounds that I’ve got in there over you. I’ve got hours in there over you, little man. You’re a wrestler. I’m about to prove that and expose you real quick.”

When Cejudo steps inside the Octagon this weekend, it’ll be the first time he puts the UFC bantamweight gold up for grabs. He captured the gold back in June 2019 when he stopped Marlon Moraes via TKO. Cruz hasn’t won a bout since June 2016.