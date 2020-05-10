Henry Cejudo Explains Decision To Retire After UFC 249 Win

Henry Cejudo has detailed his decision to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Cejudo put his UFC bantamweight gold on the line in the main event of UFC 249. He shared the Octagon with Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” ended up scoring a second-round TKO victory over “The Dominator.” While many expected Cejudo to call someone out, he instead announced his retirement.

Cejudo Discusses His Decision To Retire

During the UFC 249 post-fight press conference, Cejudo went over his decision to retire in the prime of his fighting career.

“I talked to my mentor, Dave Zowine, especially after my shoulder surgery. I had that time off. Man, I love freedom. This is why you guys saw me at a lot of UFC events. I enjoy that stuff. Since I was 11 years old, I probably had about 600 competitions of wrestling matches in my life. That’s all I’ve ever done man. I don’t have kids, well I finally got a girl now.”

Cejudo went on to say that he likes to have flexibility and now he’ll finally have it.

“I wanna step into that new chapter in my life. I’ve been extremely selfish, rightfully so to obtain what I’ve obtained. Can I say it again, guys? Olympic champ, flyweight champ, and bantamweight champ of the world and I defended both titles. Man, I wanna leave on top. I did it in wrestling and, I wanna do it now in the sport of mixed martial arts, and I just don’t see myself coming back. I wanna remain king forever.”

Cejudo has also mentioned that he wants to move into business opportunities. “Triple C” says there are many layers to him and one of them is potentially real estate.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s retirement?