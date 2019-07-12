Henry Cejudo Explains Why Loss To Joseph Benavidez Doesn’t Sting

Henry Cejudo would like a rematch with Joseph Benavidez, but he doesn’t feel it’s a top priority.

Back in Dec. 2016, Cejudo and Benavidez collided in the TUF 24 Finale co-main event. Both men served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and things got testy between the two throughout the season. Benavidez ended up taking home a controversial split decision. Since that time Cejudo has put together a five-fight winning streak, capturing UFC flyweight and bantamweight gold along the way.

Cejudo Talks Potential Rematch With Benavidez

While Benavidez has been clamoring for a flyweight title shot, Cejudo has called out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. Speaking to MMAFighting, Cejudo said exacting revenge on Benavidez isn’t as important as some may think:

“I’ll be honest with you, that loss doesn’t sting me that much,” Cejudo said. “It doesn’t and I’ll be quite honest, the one that really stung me was Demetrious [Johnson]. That fashion. It was a split decision to Joe. And many people thought, including uncle Dana calling me and telling me that I won. I still want to get it back, but at the same time it’s like man there’s a lot of opportunities for me. It’s the ‘Cejudoweight division,’ they didn’t believe me.”

Cejudo captured the UFC bantamweight title last month to become a “champ-champ.” He stopped Marlon Moraes via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 238. What’s next for “Triple C” remains to be seen, but he’ll likely be out of action until 2020. Cejudo underwent left shoulder surgery.