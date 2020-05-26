Henry Cejudo Expresses Gratitude To UFC Boss Dana White Following Retirement

Henry Cejudo has confirmed his retirement is sticking.

Cejudo last competed on May 9 at UFC 249. He put the UFC bantamweight gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” stopped Cruz via second-round TKO. After the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Henry Cejudo Thanks Dana White

While many weren’t sure if Cejudo would follow through on his retirement as he was in the prime of his career, the bantamweight title has indeed been vacated and Cejudo has been removed from the official UFC rankings. “Triple C” took to his Twitter account to thank UFC president Dana White.

Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out 🎤 #retiredontop pic.twitter.com/ZoHa3asoDU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 25, 2020

“Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out #retiredontop.”

Cejudo ends his pro MMA career with a record of 16-2. He’s beaten the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Dominick Cruz, and T.J. Dillashaw. He also became a UFC champ-champ, holding the flyweight and bantamweight gold before vacating the 125-pound championship.

With Cejudo out of the picture, the UFC will now work to determine who will be the next bantamweight king. Following UFC 249, White had said that Petr Yan would likely be fighting for the vacant gold. With Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen in the works, it could leave the door open for the rescheduling of Yan vs. Marlon Moraes.