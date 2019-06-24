Henry Cejudo Eyes Fight With Boxing World Champion, Vasyl Lomachenko; Boxer Responses

After Artem Lobov beat a former world champion boxer in Paulie Malignaggi, in the main event of BKFC 6, Henry Cejudo got an idea. The Olympic gold medalist and now UFC champ-champ wants to take on Vasyl Lomachenko, arguably the top pound-for-pound boxer.

Artem Lobov (13-15,MMA) former UFC fighter wins by unanimous victory over Paulie Malagnaggi (36-8, ,Boxing) former 🥊 World Champion . What do you think an Olympic & #UFC champ Champ would do to #boxing ‘s @VasylLomachenko ? pic.twitter.com/uZDmFm5f1O — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 23, 2019

The WBA Super, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion then responded to the UFC’s champ-champ showing how the fight would go.

here's an example of how it will be! pic.twitter.com/l7ifA8Pxc7 — LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) June 23, 2019

Cejudo then fired back at Lomachenko asking him what happened the last time he fought a Mexican. Of course, that was back in 2014 in Lomachenko’s second pro fight where he lost to Orlando Saliudo. Since then though, the champion has not lost since.

.@VasylLomachenko we all know what happened the last time you fought a Mexican warrior. Whose hand got raised again? 🇲🇽 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/K3U91nJDsS — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 23, 2019

Ultimately, a fight between the two will surely never happen. Henry Cejudo is currently sidelined due to shoulder surgery and will need to defend his flyweight and bantamweight title.

Then, Vasyl Lomachenko is wanting to return in September with the most likely opponent being a rising star in, Teofimo Lopez.