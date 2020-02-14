Henry Cejudo Eyes UFC Featherweight Gold, Alex Volkanovski Responds

Henry Cejudo’s quest for even more gold continues and his latest tweet has gotten Alex Volkanovski’s attention.

Cejudo is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. UFC president Dana White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that the reported matchup between Cejudo and Jose Aldo will indeed take place. The bantamweight title bout is expected to headline UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil.

Cejudo Targets Featherweight Gold, Volkanovski Responds

Volkanovski captured the featherweight championship from Max Holloway in late 2019. Cejudo appears to be vying for “champ-champ” status again as he fired off a warning to the 145-pound title holder on Twitter.

Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollector #golddigger pic.twitter.com/broVtWbh02 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 13, 2020

“Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollector #golddigger”

Volkanovski didn’t take long to deliver the following response.

“Now now @HenryCejudo, don’t go making empty promises on #ValentinesDay”

Volkanovski’s next title bout hasn’t been made official. The featherweight champion underwent hand surgery following his win over “Blessed.” UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking a rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway. The question remains, when will Volkanovski be cleared to return to action?

As mentioned, “champ-champ” status is nothing new to Cejudo. He added the bantamweight title to his mantle when he was already the flyweight king. Cejudo relinquished his 125-pound gold and the vacant title will be on the line between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk on Feb. 29.

Cejudo would make history if he were to ever capture the featherweight gold, assuming no current UFC fighter who has won titles in two weight classes goes for gold in a third division. No fighter has ever won titles in three weight classes under the UFC banner.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will ever go for the UFC featherweight championship?