Henry Cejudo gets back his flyweight gold after an airport flub.

Cejudo was a guest fighter in attendance for UFC Moscow. The flyweight champion has attended many fights live, but he’s enjoying things a bit more now that he’s holding gold. The problem is, his luggage got lost and he was suddenly without his hardware in Moscow.

Henry Cejudo Gets His UFC Flyweight Belt Back

Now that he’s back in the United States, Cejudo was able to retrieve his lost luggage. His UFC flyweight title was indeed intact as seen in the champion’s latest Instagram post:

“After 8 long days I had a happy reunion this morning. #meandmybaby #gotmybabyback #reunitedanditfeelssogood #thankyounelsonandbigQ @mmajunkiedotcom @mmafightingdotcom @ufc @ufcespanol @espn @johnlaurenzi”

Time will tell what Cejudo’s next fight will be, but signs appear to be pointing to a champion vs. champion showdown with T.J. Dillashaw. The two have made media rounds teasing the bout and have even exchanged some light barbs in the spirit of competition. If the fight does indeed come to fruition, it’ll be interesting to see which title will be on the line.

At UFC 228, both Cejudo and Dillashaw were in title bouts. Cejudo captured the 125-pound title from Demetrious Johnson via split decision, while Dillashaw knocked out Cody Garbrandt in the first round to retain his bantamweight championship. After Cejudo’s win, he called for a bout with Dillashaw and said he was willing to move up in weight to make the bout happen.

If you were a UFC champion, would you bring your belt for travel or leave it home?