Henry Cejudo Gives Update on Return Date

Henry Cejudo is beginning to have a clearer picture of when he will be making his return to competition.

The last time Henry Cejudo competed, he became a double UFC champion with his victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 and a triple life champion when you, as mandated by Cejudo, consider his Olympic gold medal. Since then, Cejudo underwent shoulder surgery to sideline him for the remainder of 2019. This has left many antsy fighters in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions waiting for Cejudo’s return date and division. Cejudo still is not confirming which division he will be returning to, but the date component is growing closer to the gauge range (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I probably have about a month left in order for me to start training again, so I’m looking forward to fighting sometime in March,” Cejudo said Tuesday during Dominance MMA media day. “Whether that’s going to be with Joe (Benavidez), there’s guys here even on the stage that we could possibly fight. As of now, get healthy, talk to the man Ali (Abdelaziz).”

Perhaps the most outspoken of Cejudo’s potential next opponents has been Joseph Benavidez, who Dana White has pegged as Cejudo’s next opponent. Cejudo has mostly ignored Benavidez and has directed most of his attention to familiar bantamweight names Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz.

Who would you like to see Henry Cejudo fight when he returns to the Octagon?