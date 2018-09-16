Henry Cejudo: I Deserve TJ Dillashaw Fight

Henry Cejudo has made no secret of whom he would like to compete against in his first bout as flyweight champion, that of course being bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Cejudo has recently stated that the bout is close to getting done, and speaking to reporters in a scrum backstage at UFC 136, Cejudo reiterated the trilateral interest in the bout between the two competitors as well as the promotion (Quotes via MMAjunkie):

“I believe (Dillashaw) wants to fight me, from what he has said to the media,” Cejudo told reporters. “The UFC wants the fight. Now it’s just time to negotiate and see what weight class we’re going to do it at.

“I felt like they had overlooked me with Demetrious Johnson, and they always tried to get the super fight with T.J. and D.J., and I’m just like, ‘You know what? I won. Give me the fight.’”

Henry Cejudo was victorious over Demetrious Johnson in a tight split-decision victory at UFC 227, but there are no illusions about the fact that Johnson, who holds the record for most consecutive world title defenses in the history of the UFC, is still right in the center of the mix. However, with Demetrious Johnson currently on the shelf with injuries sustained at UFC 227, Cejudo believes the former flyweight king is not a deterrent to his dream fight against Dillashaw.

“I feel like it’s deserving,” Cejudo said of a fight against T.J. Dillashaw. “Demetrious Johnson can heal up, and I’ll fight him next.

“I’m not dodging Demetrious Johnson by any means. I want a super fight. I want to make money, guys. I want to challenge myself, and I want it to be lucrative, man. I deserve it.

“A two-sport champ, 10 years in the making, and I think that has a lot of juice, too. Maybe I haven’t defended my belt 11 or 12 times. But God, man, what I’ve done, nobody has done. Give me some credit, a little bit. Let me take this fight with no problems.”

