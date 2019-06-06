Henry Cejudo Explains Injury Scare Ahead Of UFC 238

Henry Cejudo admits that there was an injury scare during fight week, but he insists he’s healthy.

Cejudo, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder, will be fighting for bantamweight gold this Saturday night (June 8). Cejudo collides with Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238. It’ll be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Henry Cejudo Talks About Injury Scare

Fight fans were worried upon reading a report from MyMMANews.com’s Eric Kowal, who noted that sources told him Cejudo may have been injured in the UFC workout room and screamed as if he tore something:

Hearing info from a source who says he was in the #ufc workout room last night and #HenryCejudo may have been injured. Source says there was a loud scream like he tore something, followed by a pause, and then another loud yell. Hoping to verify here shortly. #ufc238 — Eric Kowal (@MyMMANews) June 5, 2019

Cejudo later told reporters that he did bang his right knee a little bit, but he is ready to roll (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No, no – absolutely not. I’m good, I’m strong, I’m healthy. I don’t know where that came from. I did have a little bump on my knee, my right knee. I hit the edge of the damn corner. It hurt. That’s it.”

UFC 238 will also feature a women's flyweight title bout in the co-main event. Champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her gold on the line against Jessica Eye.