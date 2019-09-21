Henry Cejudo Is Disappointed With UFC Flyweights For Lack Of Buzz

Henry Cejudo feels no one at 125 pounds is trying to create a buzz.

Cejudo has been credited with saving the UFC men’s flyweight division. There was a point where the UFC didn’t even have enough 125-pounders to fill the top 15. That changed after Cejudo became a “champ-champ” by stopping Marlon Moraes via TKO at UFC 238 to add the bantamweight gold to his mantle.

Cejudo Talks Disappointment With UFC Flyweights

MMAJunkie.com spoke to “Triple C” in Mexico City. Cejudo expressed his disappointment in the flyweights.

“One thirty-five is full of more color,” Cejudo said. “I’m disappointed with the flyweights, too… Nobody is really bringing that persona, nobody is really talking smack, nobody is really trying to compete. So again, I did my part and I’ll continue to do my part. It’s up to these flyweights to step it up and keep this division alive.”

Cejudo is recovering from shoulder surgery. He’ll be out for the remainder of 2019 as a result. “Triple C” hopes to be back inside the Octagon in March. UFC president Dana White has said that he wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez next. The UFC boss also claims he’ll have Cejudo vacate the 125-pound gold if he doesn’t face Benavidez.