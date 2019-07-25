Henry Cejudo Issues Bold Statement To Conor McGregor

One former UFC champion isn’t a fan of Henry Cejudo’s current style.

But that isn’t going to stop ‘The Messenger’ from calling anyone and everyone out. ‘Triple C’ (he has many nicknames) has two UFC titles and the bravado to accompany them. And now, he’s got his sights set on the biggest prize in MMA.

A tweet recently surfaced online posing the question if Cejudo could beat UFC megastar Conor McGregor if they were to somehow fight at 145 pounds one day. Surprisingly enough, Cejudo responded with a bold prediction that largely went under the radar until now:

Light work — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2019

This is hardly the first time Cejudo has taken aim at McGregor. Late last year, he cautioned McGregor to worry about his own mat skills when ‘The Notorious’ commented on Demetrious Johnson’s move to ONE Championship:

“Don’t worry about the flyweight division Conor. You should worry about your wrestling and grappling skills and your spirit!”

Cejudo deleted the response shortly thereafter. The UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ is currently on the mend from shoulder surgery after beating Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound belt at UFC 238 last month. He’s been linked to a title bout against recently-returned legend Urijah Faber. There are also fights with Aljamain Sterling or Joseph Benavidez potentially lined up for Cejudo.

As for McGregor, his UFC return – if it ever happens – remains unknown. There’s been a ton of talk about his fighting this year, as his teammate said it may still happen. It’s all talk for now. If McGregor does return this year or beyond, don’t expect it to be against Cejudo.

Is that a super fight you’d pay money to see?