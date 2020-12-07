Monday, December 7, 2020
Home UFC

Henry Cejudo Issues Challange To Jake Paul

By Cole Shelton
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Henry Cejudo is interested in fighting Jake Paul.

After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he called out several MMA fighters. On the list were Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and Conor McGregor. However, Henry Cejudo appears interested in the bout and called out the YouTuber.

“Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie,” Cejudo tweeted.

Henry Cejudo, of course, retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title. Before that, he beat Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight title after knocking out T.J. Dillashaw at flyweight to defend his strap. He also dethroned Demetrious Johnson to become just the second-ever UFC flyweight champion.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 2-0 as a pro boxer with knockout wins over Robinson and fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

There is no question if Cejudo fought Paul in MMA the Olympic gold medalist would likely win and do so by stoppage. However, in boxing the fight becomes much more interesting.

Whether or not Paul and Cejudo will fight one another is to be seen. But, the offer is on the table for the YouTuber.

Latest MMA News

Henry Cejudo Issues Challange To Jake Paul

UFC Cole Shelton -
Henry Cejudo is interested in fighting Jake Paul. After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he called...
Read more

Francis Ngannou Reveals He’s Having A Hard Time Finding Motivation As He Waits For Stipe Miocic

UFC Cole Shelton -
Francis Ngannou frustration is growing by the day. Ngannou has been the number one contender at heavyweight for years now. However, Stipe Miocic and Daniel...
Read more

Angela Hill Tests Positive For COVID-19, Rematch Against Tecia Torres Off UFC 256

UFC Cole Shelton -
Angela Hill and Tecia Torres will not be rematching at UFC 256 after all. Hill and Torres were set to have their rematch five years...
Read more

Sean O’Malley Claims Thomas Almeida Turned Him Down For UFC 258

UFC Cole Shelton -
Sean O'Malley revealed he was fighting at UFC 258, however, that may no longer be the case anymore. On Instagram, the bantamweight star announced the...
Read more

UFC Fighter Claims To Have Intel That Proves Khabib Will Never Return

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira claims to possess some inside information that confirms we will not see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete in the UFC ever again. UFC...
Read more

TJ Dillashaw Asks A Question To Fans Who Believe He’s Always Cheated

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
T.J. Dillashaw is not expecting a warm welcoming committee when he returns to competition in 2021. After failing a drug test for EPO in March...
Read more

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Exhibition PPV Set For Feb. 20

Boxing Clyde Aidoo -
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have decided to capitalize on the buzz of exhibition boxing. The two big-money fighters have pulled the trigger on...
Read more

Cyborg: There Is No Such Thing As A WMMA GOAT

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg does not consider herself the greatest of all time in large part because she does not believe such...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube