Henry Cejudo Issues Challange To Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo is interested in fighting Jake Paul.

After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he called out several MMA fighters. On the list were Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and Conor McGregor. However, Henry Cejudo appears interested in the bout and called out the YouTuber.

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

Henry Cejudo, of course, retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title. Before that, he beat Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight title after knocking out T.J. Dillashaw at flyweight to defend his strap. He also dethroned Demetrious Johnson to become just the second-ever UFC flyweight champion.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 2-0 as a pro boxer with knockout wins over Robinson and fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

There is no question if Cejudo fought Paul in MMA the Olympic gold medalist would likely win and do so by stoppage. However, in boxing the fight becomes much more interesting.

Whether or not Paul and Cejudo will fight one another is to be seen. But, the offer is on the table for the YouTuber.