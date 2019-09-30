Henry Cejudo & Kelvin Gastelum Call Out Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather

Henry Cejudo has brought on teammate, Kelvin Gastelum to his ‘bend the knee’ shtick. The two called out Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in a video posted to Twitter.

There’s a new money team in town move out the way @floydmayweather and @thenotoriousmma you can bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia! pic.twitter.com/2Elo09phBI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 29, 2019

Cejudo took to Twitter in a car with Gastelum where they called out McGregor and Mayweather.

“So here we are, team ‘Triple C’ and team ‘KG’, we’re out here taking over. Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, all you wannabe kingpins, you guys can all do me a favour, and bend the knee to Triple C and KG too,” said Cejudo (h/t BJPENN.com).

“You’re talking to the ‘NMT: the New Money Team,’” Gastelum added.

This is just another one of Cejudo’s callouts. He has called out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie among others.

Henry Cejudo, of course, is coming off of a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to become the bantamweight champion. He is the current bantamweight and flyweight champion.

Kelvin Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off of a loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title. He was supposed to fight for the undisputed belt at UFC 234 but Robert Whittaker had to pull out with an injury. He is scheduled to fight Darren Till at Madison Square Garden in the co-main event of UFC 244.