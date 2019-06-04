Henry Cejudo Knows Marlon Moraes Can Knock Him Out

Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes have taken part in some trash talk ahead of their UFC 238 main event, but that is almost to be expected in the modern mixed martial arts climate. But don’t let the back-and-forth witnessed at the UFC 238 press conference confuse you, there is respect between the two combatants….or at least from the Cejudo side (transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I respect him,” Cejudo said at a media lunch on Monday. “I really do. I respect Marlon, even though he doesn’t think very fondly of me. I respect him as a fighter.

“I know he has the ability to knock me out. I’m in that game, and I accept that. I accept there’s a 50 percent chance I may win. I may lose, especially against a competitor like that.”

The undeniable dangers that Marlon Moraes presents is why Henry Cejudo knows how he will need to approach this matchup: intelligently.

“But I’m going out there with the most intelligent mind,” Cejudo said. “He’s never faced a competitor like me – not a fighter, a competitor. I will find a way to beat you. So you better put me to sleep or tap me out, but I will find a way to beat you.”

The winner between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will be crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion. The championship is currently vacant following T.J. Dillashaw’s run-in with USADA earlier this year. Henry Cejudo is currently the UFC’s flyweight champion and will have an opportunity to join the champ-champ fraternity, but he will have to go through a vicious and dangerous foe to reach that pinnacle.

What do you believe the chances are that Marlon Moraes knocks out Henry Cejudo at UFC 238?