Henry Cejudo Likens Conor McGregor’s Past Antics To ‘Terrorist Attacks’

Henry Cejudo continues to throw verbal jabs at Conor McGregor.

Cejudo hasn’t been shy in taking aim at just about everyone. From Jose Aldo to Valentina Shevchenko, Cejudo’s cringe appears to be limitless. The UFC bantamweight champion has also taken aim at McGregor and is now comparing the “Notorious” one’s run-ins with the law to terrorist attacks.

Henry Cejudo Compares Conor McGregor’s Antics To Terrorist Attacks

Cejudo spoke to TMZ Sports and he made it clear that he isn’t a fan of McGregor’s past antics (h/t BJPenn.com).

“So I’m sitting here watching the UFC fights with my boy Justin Gaethje,” Cejudo said to TMZ Sports. “And I’m just dumbfounded a little bit because we’re talking about Conor McGregor. Yeah, the man that likes to sucker-punch the elderly. Yeah, the man that does terrorist attacks in our country, and he thinks he can get the next title fight with Khabib!”

The main incident that Cejudo is referring to occurred after a UFC 223 media day session in Brooklyn, NY. McGregor and his entourage attacked a fighter bus holding Khabib Nurmagomedov. This was in response to Nurmagomedov and his group confronting Artem Lobov in an NYC hotel lobby earlier in the week.

Cejudo also said that he believes McGregor is avoiding a showdown with Justin Gaethje. “The Highlight” has been calling for a bout with McGregor for months. UFC president Dana White wants to book McGregor vs. the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that there are very early talks of McGregor vs. Gaethje sometime this summer but he noted that plans can easily change.

Cejudo will have to worry about his next fight coming up in May. He will defend his bantamweight gold against former featherweight ruler Jose Aldo. The bout is set to headline UFC 250 in Brazil. This will be the first time Cejudo puts the 135-pound title on the line.