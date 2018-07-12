Henry Cejudo Looking Forward To Shot At Redemption Against Demetrious Johnson

Henry Cejudo has a shot at redemption against Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227.

The pair first met back at UFC 197 in April of 2016. Johnson defeated the then-undefeated flyweight via first round TKO with some devastating shots inside the clinch. “Mighty Mouse” has gone on to shatter UFC records and become the most successful champion the promotion has ever seen.

Now, Cejudo has found himself with another opportunity to dethrone Johnson after picking up back-to-back impressive wins over Sergio Pettis and Wilson Reis. He told MMA Junkie that he’s looking forward to his shot at redemption, which he recognizes doesn’t come around too often:

“There’s not too many times in life do you get a chance at redemption,” Cejudo said. “It’s a second opportunity that I’m able to have. I can’t pass it up. I’m 31 years old. I’m an elite athlete. I’ve been in MMA for about five-and-a-half years now. There’s no time to waste now. I’m a fighter now. I’m officially a mixed martial artist. I’m not a wrestler no more.

“I’m seizing the opportunity. I’m smarter now. I’m faster. I’m more intelligent. The UFC and everybody sees my improvements, and they’re willing to give me a second chance. I was knocked out in my first fight. I was stopped in less than three minutes. Who would ever get a rematch getting put out like that? The way I see it is, there’s an opportunity for redemption.”

