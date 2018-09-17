Henry Cejudo Loses His UFC Flyweight Title

Henry Cejudo loses his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title thanks to misplaced luggage.

Cejudo may have won the 125-pound gold last month, but it has already gone missing. Cejudo traveled to Russia to attend UFC Moscow this past Saturday (Sept. 15). His luggage didn’t make it to Moscow. The UFC helped him replace his clothes, but Cejudo was on his own with the flyweight title.

Cejudo recently joked with MMAJunkie.com over the missing title. He went back to when he lost his gold medal in a California wildfire:

“Unfortunately, my belt is in my luggage. So now, on top of my gold medal, now it’s my belt. I don’t know what it is about gold. I can’t keep it.”

A potential champion vs. champion bout between Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw has had a lot of fans talking. Cejudo and Dillashaw have made media rounds teasing the match-up. Recently, Cejudo claimed that the bout was “very close” to being made official. There has been some light barbs between the two with Dillashaw saying he is the better athlete.

Whether or not the UFC will book that bout remains to be seen, but the signs are there. The last champion vs. champion bout under the UFC banner took place in July. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier captured the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic via first-round knockout. In 2018, becoming the “champ champ” seems to be all the rage in mixed martial arts.

