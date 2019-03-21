Henry Cejudo, Marlon Moraes Get into War of Words Over Potential Bantamweight Title Fight

As the bantamweight division prepares to move on without TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes and Henry Cejudo have already started to chirp at each other over a potential title fight.

With TJ Dillashaw out of action for at least a year dealing with a suspension from a drug test administered ahead of his last fight in January, the bantamweight division is already moving on without him after he relinquished his title on Wednesday.

Two of the top contenders to vie for that championship are current flyweight king Henry Cejudo and top ranked bantamweight challenger Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo knocked out Dillashaw in just 32 seconds in January in a flyweight title fight while Moraes has won his last four fights in a row including three finishes by either knockout or submission.

As of now the UFC has made no decision regarding what happens next in the bantamweight division but Cejudo and Moraes are definitely stating their cases for a shot at the belt.

Cejudo first responded to comments made from Moraes in an interview with ESPN when he took a shot at the veteran Brazilian fighter.

I was the youngest Olympic gold medalist. I am the UFC flyweight champion and I just knocked out a PED user in 32 seconds. You think I’m afraid of a World Series of Fighting former champion? Lol https://t.co/cxlm6Xevg9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2019

That earned him a response from Moraes, who then decided to take aim at Cejudo and his ongoing crush with WWE superstar Nikki Bella.

Stay humble my friend take care of your business I will take care of mine or You’ll strike out with me worse than you did with that WWE girl #bantamweightdivision — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) March 21, 2019

Oh look at the WSOF champ acting all tough now. Good one Magic Man did Ali write that one for you? — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2019

It’s tough to say right now what the UFC will do when it comes to the bantamweight division with Dillashaw sidelined until at least January 2020.

There has been no official statement regarding Dillashaw’s status since he relinquished the title on Wednesday but it’s likely the UFC will move quickly to crown a new champion to help the division move forward this year.