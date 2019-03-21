Henry Cejudo, Marlon Moraes Get into War of Words Over Potential Bantamweight Title Fight

With TJ Dillashaw out of action for at least a year dealing with a suspension from a drug test administered ahead of his last fight in January, the bantamweight division is already moving on without him after he relinquished his title on Wednesday.
Two of the top contenders to vie for that championship are current flyweight king Henry Cejudo and top ranked bantamweight challenger Marlon Moraes.
Cejudo knocked out Dillashaw in just 32 seconds in January in a flyweight title fight while Moraes has won his last four fights in a row including three finishes by either knockout or submission.
As of now the UFC has made no decision regarding what happens next in the bantamweight division but Cejudo and Moraes are definitely stating their cases for a shot at the belt.
Cejudo first responded to comments made from Moraes in an interview with ESPN when he took a shot at the veteran Brazilian fighter.
That earned him a response from Moraes, who then decided to take aim at Cejudo and his ongoing crush with WWE superstar Nikki Bella.
It’s tough to say right now what the UFC will do when it comes to the bantamweight division with Dillashaw sidelined until at least January 2020.
There has been no official statement regarding Dillashaw’s status since he relinquished the title on Wednesday but it’s likely the UFC will move quickly to crown a new champion to help the division move forward this year.