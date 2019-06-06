Henry Cejudo Says He Sent A Message With UFC 238 Media Day Antics

Henry Cejudo is taking his “cringe” gimmick to new heights.

This Saturday night (June 8), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion Cejudo will get a chance to become a “champ-champ.” To do so, he must defeat Marlon Moraes. The two will do battle for the vacant UFC bantamweight gold.

Henry Cejudo Explains UFC 238 Media Day Antics

During the UFC 238 media day session earlier today, Cejudo was wearing a king’s crown and a cape. He performed some “magic tricks,” pulling a rabbit out of a hat and kicking it into the crowd. Cejudo explained his antics to reporters (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I pulled out Mickey Mouse, which is Demetrious. I pulled out the snake, which is T.J. And then I pulled out the rabbit, which was Marlon Moraes, and then I kicked it. That’s my magic trick. I don’t believe in magic. It’s all a bunch of illusions. Show me Saturday night.”

UFC 238 will also feature a women’s flyweight title bout. Champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her gold on the line against Jessica Eye. Plus, a pivotal lightweight clash will take place on the main card as Tony Ferguson shares the Octagon with Donald Cerrone.

Peeps highlights from the UFC 238 media day session below: